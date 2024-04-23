Proud To Be Loud: 2024-04-23

April 23, 2024

  1. strikemaster – hey you
  2. tokyo – tough road
  3. knightshade – pay the price
  4. tough luxury – don’t stop
  5. badge – rock n roll hero
  6. boss – loud n proud
  7. tyrant – breaking out
  8. rose bayonet – death rattle
  9. axatak – warrior
  10. aardvark – ankh
  11. firestorm – sand of time
  12. tarot – heavy weighs the crown
  13. angel sword – vigilantes
  14. judas priest – trial by fire
  15. accept – the reckoning
  16. friends of hell – god damned you to hell
  17. high on fire – cometh the storm
  18. the obsessed – gilded sorrow
  19. my dying bride – the 2nd of three bells
  20. desolation angels – valhalla
  21. scarab – hell on wheels
  22. white heat – soldier of fortune
  23. damascus – looking for daylight
  24. frigid bich – the hammer
