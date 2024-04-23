Proud To Be Loud: 2024-04-23

- strikemaster – hey you
- tokyo – tough road
- knightshade – pay the price
- tough luxury – don’t stop
- badge – rock n roll hero
- boss – loud n proud
- tyrant – breaking out
- rose bayonet – death rattle
- axatak – warrior
- aardvark – ankh
- firestorm – sand of time
- tarot – heavy weighs the crown
- angel sword – vigilantes
- judas priest – trial by fire
- accept – the reckoning
- friends of hell – god damned you to hell
- high on fire – cometh the storm
- the obsessed – gilded sorrow
- my dying bride – the 2nd of three bells
- desolation angels – valhalla
- scarab – hell on wheels
- white heat – soldier of fortune
- damascus – looking for daylight
- frigid bich – the hammer
Reader's opinions