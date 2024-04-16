Proud To Be Loud: 2024-04-16

  1. dead silence – you can’t stop
  2. xcursion – ready to roll
  3. rising fear – fast and furious
  4. electric eels – speed kills
  5. metal church – highway star
  6. anthrax – deathrider
  7. kickaxe – on the rock
  8. jack starr – scorcher + wild in the streets
  9. judas priest – rock hard, ride free
  10. dio – I speed at the night
  11. dark angel – we have arrived
  12. whiplash – thrash til death
  13. slaughter – one foot in the grave
  14. megadeth – mechanix
  15. darkthrone – black dawn affilliation
  16. coffin storm – clockwork cult
  17. acero letal – tiempos cruciales
  18. acero letla – el trueno cruza sudamerica
  19. titan – against the grain
  20. traitor – the truth
  21. surrender – tecnicolour fantasy
  22. aardvark – tough love
  23. tarot – the harrier
  24. frigid bich – we rule the night
  25. vice – feel the fire
  26. warhead – path of destruction
  27. frigid bich – overkill
