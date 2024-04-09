Proud To Be Loud: 2024-04-09

- Wendy O Williams – Opus in cm
- warlock – dark fade
- Lee Aaron – deceiver
- hellion – get ready
- taist of iron – resurrection
- taist of iron – the gates
- revenge – evil
- fingernails – heavy night
- black ghost – screams of freedom
- kim sixx – bang your head
- hellion – black night
- chevalier – fly high
- matterhorn – rime of the ancient mariner
- znowhite – rock city destination
- znowhite – somethin’ for nothin’
- Pauline Gillan’s Northern dancer – red house
- jaded lady – on the run
- pantara – torn away
- queen of hearts – sleeping with the dead
- wolf – rock til ya die
- sweet jayne – crushed and crazy
- redeemer – mertallic frenzy
- temtris – kaos divine
- white crone – the poisoner
- lucifer – at the mortuary
- girlschool – born to raise hell
