Proud To Be Loud: 2024-04-09

Written by on April 9, 2024

  1. Wendy O Williams – Opus in cm
  2. warlock – dark fade
  3. Lee Aaron – deceiver
  4. hellion – get ready
  5. taist of iron – resurrection
  6. taist of iron – the gates
  7. revenge – evil
  8. fingernails – heavy night
  9. black ghost – screams of freedom
  10. kim sixx – bang your head
  11. hellion – black night
  12. chevalier – fly high
  13. matterhorn – rime of the ancient mariner
  14. znowhite – rock city destination
  15. znowhite – somethin’ for nothin’
  16. Pauline Gillan’s Northern dancer – red house
  17. jaded lady – on the run
  18. pantara – torn away
  19. queen of hearts – sleeping with the dead
  20. wolf – rock til ya die
  21. sweet jayne – crushed and crazy
  22. redeemer – mertallic frenzy
  23. temtris – kaos divine
  24. white crone – the poisoner
  25. lucifer – at the mortuary
  26. girlschool – born to raise hell
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-04-09

Current track

Title

Artist