Proud To Be Loud: 2024-04-02

  1. motorhead – killed by death
  2. hanoi rocks – I can’t get it
  3. fastway – all fired up
  4. black ‘n blue – autoblast
  5. milennium – gang war
  6. wildfire – gun runner
  7. blade runner – hunted
  8. chariot – warriors
