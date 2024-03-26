Proud To Be Loud: 2024-03-26

- buzzard – stone – hard & loud
- killer – in the name of the law
- ostrogoth – queen of desire
- brainfaver – into the sky
- underdog – nightmares
- tyrant – tyrant
- blacklace – on the attack
- taist of iron – we give life
- lee aaron – metal queen
- exxplorer – city streets
- helstar – toward the unknown
- hexx – live for the night
- manowar – the oath
- rose bayonet – let it die
- hiroshima – midnight fighter
- hazzard – tonight
- wasted – luv n pain
- victim – power hungry
- thrust – heavier than hell
- the rods – let them eat metal
- quiet riot – sign of the times
- great white – stick it
- madam x – high in high school
- Y & T – life, life, life
- dokken – when heaven comes down
- rush – afterimage
- deep purple – perfect strangers
- fastway – station
Reader's opinions