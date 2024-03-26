Proud To Be Loud: 2024-03-26

Written by on March 26, 2024

  1. buzzard – stone – hard & loud
  2. killer – in the name of the law
  3. ostrogoth – queen of desire
  4. brainfaver – into the sky
  5. underdog – nightmares
  6. tyrant – tyrant
  7. blacklace – on the attack
  8. taist of iron – we give life
  9. lee aaron – metal queen
  10. exxplorer – city streets
  11. helstar – toward the unknown
  12. hexx – live for the night
  13. manowar – the oath
  14. rose bayonet – let it die
  15. hiroshima – midnight fighter
  16. hazzard – tonight
  17. wasted – luv n pain
  18. victim – power hungry
  19. thrust – heavier than hell
  20. the rods – let them eat metal
  21. quiet riot – sign of the times
  22. great white – stick it
  23. madam x – high in high school
  24. Y & T – life, life, life
  25. dokken – when heaven comes down
  26. rush – afterimage
  27. deep purple – perfect strangers
  28. fastway – station
