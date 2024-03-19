Proud To Be Loud: 2024-03-19

  1. celtic frost – into the crypt of rays
  2. VOIVOD – warriors of ice
  3. exciter – oblivion + violence and force
  4. mercyful fate – a dangerous meeting
  5. metal church – beyond the black
  6. piledriver – metal inquisition
  7. bathory – in conspiracy with satan
  8. venom – genocide
  9. running wild – diabolic force
  10. living death – hellpike
  11. warfare – burn down the kings road
  12. tank – honour and blood
  13. griffin – heavy metal attack
  14. omen – last rites
  15. fates warning – buried alive
  16. jag panzer – harder than steel
  17. trouble – victim of the insane
  18. saint vitus – white magic/black magic
  19. black death – the sream of the iron messiah
  20. atlain – hallowed by the priest
  21. stormwitch – warlord
  22. warlock – after the bomb
  23. grave digger – tyrant
  24. yngvie j. malmsteen’s rising force – evil eye
  25. overdrive – dream away
  26. gotham city – swords and chains
  27. loudness – crazy doctor
  28. TNT – knights of the thunder
  29. maltese falcon – alive
  30. clove hoof – cloven hoof
  31. witchfynde – conspiracy
  32. chateaux – white steel
  33. samson – leaving love behind
