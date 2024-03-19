Proud To Be Loud: 2024-03-19

- celtic frost – into the crypt of rays
- VOIVOD – warriors of ice
- exciter – oblivion + violence and force
- mercyful fate – a dangerous meeting
- metal church – beyond the black
- piledriver – metal inquisition
- bathory – in conspiracy with satan
- venom – genocide
- running wild – diabolic force
- living death – hellpike
- warfare – burn down the kings road
- tank – honour and blood
- griffin – heavy metal attack
- omen – last rites
- fates warning – buried alive
- jag panzer – harder than steel
- trouble – victim of the insane
- saint vitus – white magic/black magic
- black death – the sream of the iron messiah
- atlain – hallowed by the priest
- stormwitch – warlord
- warlock – after the bomb
- grave digger – tyrant
- yngvie j. malmsteen’s rising force – evil eye
- overdrive – dream away
- gotham city – swords and chains
- loudness – crazy doctor
- TNT – knights of the thunder
- maltese falcon – alive
- clove hoof – cloven hoof
- witchfynde – conspiracy
- chateaux – white steel
- samson – leaving love behind
Reader's opinions