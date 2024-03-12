Proud To Be Loud: 2024-03-12

March 12, 2024

  1. metallica – fight firw with fire
  2. anthrax – panic
  3. manowar – kill with power
  4. iron maiden – aces high
  5. cirith ungol – atom smasher
  6. warlord – child of the damned
  7. 220 volt – firefall
  8. europe – scream of anger
  9. queensryche – warning
  10. axewitch – visions of the past
  11. proud – star of the masquarade
  12. wendy o williams – ready to rock
  13. w.a.s.p. – i wanna be somebody
  14. twisted sister – i wanna rock
  15. scorpions – bad boys running wild
  16. surrewnder – so you run
  17. boss – escapee
  18. rose tattoo – southern stars
  19. pretty maids – night danger
  20. armored saint – mutiny on the world
  21. witch cross – rocking the night away
  22. judas priest – freewheel burning
  23. kick axe – cause 4 alarm
  24. icon – world war
  25. tko – give into the night
  26. jack starr – eyes of fire
  27. ratt – lack of communication
  28. spellbound – crack up the sky
  29. van halen – house of apin
  30. warning – petit peuple
  31. sortilege – legend
  32. blaspheme – vengeance barbare
  33. bloke – la fuera del metal
  34. v8 – ideano la fuga
  35. obus – el que mas
  36. dio – we rock
