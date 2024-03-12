Proud To Be Loud: 2024-03-12

- metallica – fight firw with fire
- anthrax – panic
- manowar – kill with power
- iron maiden – aces high
- cirith ungol – atom smasher
- warlord – child of the damned
- 220 volt – firefall
- europe – scream of anger
- queensryche – warning
- axewitch – visions of the past
- proud – star of the masquarade
- wendy o williams – ready to rock
- w.a.s.p. – i wanna be somebody
- twisted sister – i wanna rock
- scorpions – bad boys running wild
- surrewnder – so you run
- boss – escapee
- rose tattoo – southern stars
- pretty maids – night danger
- armored saint – mutiny on the world
- witch cross – rocking the night away
- judas priest – freewheel burning
- kick axe – cause 4 alarm
- icon – world war
- tko – give into the night
- jack starr – eyes of fire
- ratt – lack of communication
- spellbound – crack up the sky
- van halen – house of apin
- warning – petit peuple
- sortilege – legend
- blaspheme – vengeance barbare
- bloke – la fuera del metal
- v8 – ideano la fuga
- obus – el que mas
- dio – we rock
