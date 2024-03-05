Proud To Be Loud: 2024-03-05

- saint vitus – saint vitus
- trouble – victims of the insane
- the obsessed – feelingz
- sabotage – rumore nel vento
- paul chain violet theatre – armageddon
- dark lord – angels attack
- monolith – why don’t you die
- heathens rage – power of the sword
- medieval steel – warlords
- dark age – the executioner – messenger to Ascheron
- emerald – battleground
- saxon – fire and steel
- judas priest – the serpent & the king
- firestorm – darkness calls
- bruce dickinson – resurrection men
- kaiser and the machines of creation – wait
- tarot – the winding road
- godspeed – we are forever
- boss – strange games
- traiotor – snake bite
- tyrant – lamb to the slaughter
- victim – victim
- twisted sister – horror teria (the beginning a) Captain Howdy Bstreet justice
- razor – heavy metal attack
- gilgamesj – revolution
- gilgamesj – lost horizon
- deep purple – under the gun
- cirith ungol – tocatta in DM
- cirith ungol – cirith ungol
- motorhead – like a nightmare
Reader's opinions