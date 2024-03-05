Proud To Be Loud: 2024-03-05

March 5, 2024

  1. saint vitus – saint vitus
  2. trouble – victims of the insane
  3. the obsessed – feelingz
  4. sabotage – rumore nel vento
  5. paul chain violet theatre – armageddon
  6. dark lord – angels attack
  7. monolith – why don’t you die
  8. heathens rage – power of the sword
  9. medieval steel – warlords
  10. dark age – the executioner – messenger to Ascheron
  11. emerald – battleground
  12. saxon – fire and steel
  13. judas priest – the serpent & the king
  14. firestorm – darkness calls
  15. bruce dickinson – resurrection men
  16. kaiser and the machines of creation – wait
  17. tarot – the winding road
  18. godspeed – we are forever
  19. boss – strange games
  20. traiotor – snake bite
  21. tyrant – lamb to the slaughter
  22. victim – victim
  23. twisted sister – horror teria (the beginning a) Captain Howdy Bstreet justice
  24. razor – heavy metal attack
  25. gilgamesj – revolution
  26. gilgamesj – lost horizon
  27. deep purple – under the gun
  28. cirith ungol – tocatta in DM
  29. cirith ungol – cirith ungol
  30. motorhead – like a nightmare
