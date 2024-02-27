Proud To Be Loud: 2024-02-27

  1. kick axe – heavy metal shuffle
  2. icon – rock n roll maniac
  3. tko – run out of town
  4. W.A.S.P. – show no mercy
  5. dark age – metal axe
  6. black list – steady on the steel
  7. xcursion – ready to roll
  8. wild dogs – stick to your guns
  9. the obsessed – realize a drewam
  10. the obsessed – hiding masque
  11. pentagram – ask no more
  12. tarot – glimpse of the dawn
  13. aardvark – fight back
  14. kaiser & the machines of creationines of creation – another snsation
  15. wolf – red lights
  16. crucifixion – green eyes
  17. touched – we’ll fight baght back
  18. chateaux – v8 crash
  19. overkill – rotten to the core
  20. tt quick – metal man
  21. lizzy borden – give em the axe
  22. crisis – armed to the teeth
  23. hush – temperature’s rising
  24. acdc – rockin in the parlour
  25. buster brown – apprentice
  26. buffalo – kings cross ladies
  27. motorhead – in the year of the wolf
