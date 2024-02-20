Proud To Be Loud: 2024-02-20

Written by on February 20, 2024

  1. venom – at war with satan
  2. hellhammer – the third of the storms
  3. living death – night light
  4. bathory – sacrifice
  5. running wild – Adrian s.o.s
  6. attacker – (call on) the attacker (bonus 1984 demo track)
  7. hirax – stand and be counted
  8. hawaii – loud wild & heavy
  9. black death – retribution
  10. tt quick – go for the throat
  11. witch – damnation
  12. waysted – won’t get out alive
  13. the rods – white lightning
  14. evil – evil’s message + evil
  15. dark wizard – devil’s victim
  16. future tense – go to hell
  17. perdition – the last hour
  18. depression – soldiers never cry
  19. depression – world leaders
  20. ion drive – this is the end
  21. fair warning – I’m a survivor
  22. helix – when the hammer falls
  23. motorhead – steal your face
