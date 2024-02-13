Proud To Be Loud: 2024-02-13

Written by on February 13, 2024

  1. great white – out of the night
  2. spellbound – seducer + lovertaker
  3. van halen – Panama
  4. ratt – round n round
  5. boss – kick ass (rock n roll)
  6. tyrant – never too loud
  7. axatak – rockin’ tonight
  8. bengal tigers – burn it up
  9. dokken – into the fire
  10. lynch mob – how you fall
  11. tyketto – forever young
  12. waysted – heroes die young
  13. le griffe – breaking the strain
  14. samson – burning up
  15. marseille – crazy
  16. pet hate – street fighting man
  17. bloodshot eyes – lightning man
  18. kerry king – idle hands
  19. master – walk in the footsteps of doom
  20. pentagram – earthflight
  21. judas priest – dying to meet you
  22. blue oyster cult – flaming telepaths
  23. kiss – hotter than hell
  24. motorhead – life’s a bitch
