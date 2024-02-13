Proud To Be Loud: 2024-02-13

- great white – out of the night
- spellbound – seducer + lovertaker
- van halen – Panama
- ratt – round n round
- boss – kick ass (rock n roll)
- tyrant – never too loud
- axatak – rockin’ tonight
- bengal tigers – burn it up
- dokken – into the fire
- lynch mob – how you fall
- tyketto – forever young
- waysted – heroes die young
- le griffe – breaking the strain
- samson – burning up
- marseille – crazy
- pet hate – street fighting man
- bloodshot eyes – lightning man
- kerry king – idle hands
- master – walk in the footsteps of doom
- pentagram – earthflight
- judas priest – dying to meet you
- blue oyster cult – flaming telepaths
- kiss – hotter than hell
- motorhead – life’s a bitch
Reader's opinions