Proud To Be Loud: 2024-02-06

  1. armored saint – march of the saint
  2. jack starr – false messiah
  3. w.a.s.p. – hellion
  4. vice – two wheel thunder
  5. tko – I wnna fight
  6. warhead – fight for your life
  7. hirax – born in the streets
  8. crimson glory – triskaideka
  9. firestorm – control demise
  10. blind guardian – violent shadows
  11. traitor – rock ya to the ground
  12. titan – headscare
  13. nothing sacred – deathwish (demo 1984)
  14. godspeed – lest us forget
  15. pentagram – wheel of fortune
  16. budgie – zoom club
  17. thin lizzy – it’s only mnoney
  18. uriah heep – something or nothing
