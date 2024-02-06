Proud To Be Loud: 2024-02-06

- armored saint – march of the saint
- jack starr – false messiah
- w.a.s.p. – hellion
- vice – two wheel thunder
- tko – I wnna fight
- warhead – fight for your life
- hirax – born in the streets
- crimson glory – triskaideka
- firestorm – control demise
- blind guardian – violent shadows
- traitor – rock ya to the ground
- titan – headscare
- nothing sacred – deathwish (demo 1984)
- godspeed – lest us forget
- pentagram – wheel of fortune
- budgie – zoom club
- thin lizzy – it’s only mnoney
- uriah heep – something or nothing
Reader's opinions