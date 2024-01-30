Proud To Be Loud: 2024-01-30

  1. pentagram – living in a rams head
  2. neon rose – is there an Eden
  3. buffalo – dune messiah
  4. omen – death rider
  5. iron maiden – 2 minutes to midnight
  6. D.D.T. – metal ashes
  7. cirith ungol – death of th sun
  8. aardvark – fight back
  9. firestorm – control demise
  10. blind guardian – architects of doom
  11. slayer – chemical warfare
  12. bathory – war
  13. destruction – satan’s vengeance
  14. VOIVOD – nuclear war
  15. godspeed – long live metal
  16. ion drive – future wars
  17. no class – born to raise hell
  18. saxon – hell, fire and damnation
  19. the obsessed – stoned back to the bomb age
  20. bruce dickinson – rain on the graves
  21. kaiser & the machines of creation – all the way
  22. hush – c’mon we’re taking over
  23. ac/dc – can I sit next to you girl
  24. buster brown – rock n roll lady
  25. motorhead – snaggle tooth
