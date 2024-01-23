Proud To Be Loud: 2024-01-23

  1. belial – let’s see you dance
  2. ginn – hellraiser
  3. hertbreaker – i wanna feel
  4. heaven – she stole my heart
  5. lotus – heavy petting
  6. lightning rock – the quest
  7. talon – dealer
  8. bengal tigers – cheat on
  9. knight – double o love
  10. saracen – against the wall
  11. reign – aint the night lonely
  12. surrender – out of love
  13. rose tattoo – born to be wild
  14. taramis – the chosen
  15. ion drive – metal for melbourne
  16. virgin soldiers – lonely nights
  17. sidwinder – heartaches
  18. feather – girl trouble
  19. boy racer – want love
  20. shy thunder – running wild
  21. thor – set me free
  22. gypsy – roll the dice
  23. dallimore – we are the kids
  24. the breakers – when I’m on tv
  25. qv’s – junkies in disguise
  26. class – after the show
  27. the four horsemen – perfect sound
  28. paragon – shatter my dreams
  29. iron shieks – ace of spades
