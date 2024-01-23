Proud To Be Loud: 2024-01-23

- belial – let’s see you dance
- ginn – hellraiser
- hertbreaker – i wanna feel
- heaven – she stole my heart
- lotus – heavy petting
- lightning rock – the quest
- talon – dealer
- bengal tigers – cheat on
- knight – double o love
- saracen – against the wall
- reign – aint the night lonely
- surrender – out of love
- rose tattoo – born to be wild
- taramis – the chosen
- ion drive – metal for melbourne
- virgin soldiers – lonely nights
- sidwinder – heartaches
- feather – girl trouble
- boy racer – want love
- shy thunder – running wild
- thor – set me free
- gypsy – roll the dice
- dallimore – we are the kids
- the breakers – when I’m on tv
- qv’s – junkies in disguise
- class – after the show
- the four horsemen – perfect sound
- paragon – shatter my dreams
- iron shieks – ace of spades
