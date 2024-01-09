Proud To Be Loud: 2024-01-09

Written by on January 9, 2024

  1. deep purple – burn
  2. judas priest – deciever
  3. budgie – crash course in brain surgery
  4. scorpions – Speedy’s conming
  5. thin lizzy – sha-=la -la
  6. queen – stone cold carzy
  7. montrose – I got the fire
  8. primevil – leavin’
  9. neon rose – sensation
  10. neon rose – I’m an entertainer
  11. sweet – set me free
  12. kiss – parasite
  13. kiss – deuce
  14. UFO – rock bottom
  15. rush – working man
  16. buffalo – I’m a skirt lifter not a shirt raiser
  17. hush – get rocked + satisfaction
  18. fox – what the hell is going on
  19. coloured balls – heavy metal kid
  20. deep purple – stormbringer
  21. blue oyster cult – astronomy
  22. status quo – don’t think it matters
  23. lynyrd skynyrd – working for MCA
  24. aerosmith – s.o.s
  25. nazareth – silver dollar forger, parts 1 & 2
  26. uriah heep – suicidal man
  27. nutz – aint no thanks to you
  28. queen – father to son
  29. hawkwind – lost Johnny
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-01-09

Current track

Title

Artist