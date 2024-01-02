Proud To Be Loud: 2024-01-02

Written by on January 2, 2024

  1. UFO – doctor doctor
  2. blue oyster cult – dominance & submission
  3. rush – what you’re doing
  4. buffalo – United Nations
  5. twisted sister – stay hungry
  6. icon – on your feet
  7. bengal tigers – burning up
  8. TKO – end of the line
  9. black sabbath – I witness
  10. mercyful fate – nightmare be they name
  11. pentagram – life blood
  12. darklord – into the lightless realm
  13. darklord – commota est et contremuit terra
  14. raven black night – morbid gladiator
  15. dio – end of the world
  16. wolf – black wing rider
  17. megadeth – blackmail the universe
  18. accept – stampede
  19. ambush – natural born killers
  20. johnny touch – end of daxe
  21. the dagger – inside the monolithic dome
  22. high spirits – one day closer
  23. the casanovas – the devil in me
  24. kaiser & the machines of creation – Lucifer’s light
  25. metalucifer – heavy metal bang your heads
  26. motorhead – terminal show
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2024-01-02

Current track

Title

Artist