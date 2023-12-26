Proud To Be Loud: 2023-12-26

Written by on December 26, 2023

  1. zz top – got me under pressure
  2. the casanovas – burning up the night
  3. blackfoot – we’re going down
  4. molly hatchet – what does it matter
  5. high spirits – anything you need
  6. vandenberg – Friday night
  7. fastway – you got me running
  8. heavy load – we rock the world
  9. heavy load – Saturday night
  10. ac/dc – flick of the switch
  11. the angles – eat city
  12. heaven – she stole my heart
  13. pentagram – 20 buck spin
  14. black sabbath – sabbra cadabra
  15. zz top – precious and grace
  16. perdition – isn’t it a pity
  17. GBH – city baby’s revenge
  18. DRI – i don’t need society
  19. bad brains – attitude
  20. suicidal tendencies – institutionalized
  21. PND – all of a sudden dead
  22. crumbsuckers – trapped
  23. the accused – no reason
  24. the accused – highway star
  25. medieval – rules of fools
  26. dedringer – rock night
  27. accept – losers and winners
  28. msg – walk the stage
  29. riot – outlaw
  30. Y & T – hang em high
  31. quiet riot – breathless
  32. quiet riot – don’t wanna let you go
  33. helix – heavy meal love
  34. highway chile – Carol (lady of the dark)
  35. cobra – what love is
  36. dio – rainbow in the dark
  37. grim reaper – the show must go on
  38. motorhead – i got mind
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-12-26

Current track

Title

Artist