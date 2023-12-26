Proud To Be Loud: 2023-12-26

- zz top – got me under pressure
- the casanovas – burning up the night
- blackfoot – we’re going down
- molly hatchet – what does it matter
- high spirits – anything you need
- vandenberg – Friday night
- fastway – you got me running
- heavy load – we rock the world
- heavy load – Saturday night
- ac/dc – flick of the switch
- the angles – eat city
- heaven – she stole my heart
- pentagram – 20 buck spin
- black sabbath – sabbra cadabra
- zz top – precious and grace
- perdition – isn’t it a pity
- GBH – city baby’s revenge
- DRI – i don’t need society
- bad brains – attitude
- suicidal tendencies – institutionalized
- PND – all of a sudden dead
- crumbsuckers – trapped
- the accused – no reason
- the accused – highway star
- medieval – rules of fools
- dedringer – rock night
- accept – losers and winners
- msg – walk the stage
- riot – outlaw
- Y & T – hang em high
- quiet riot – breathless
- quiet riot – don’t wanna let you go
- helix – heavy meal love
- highway chile – Carol (lady of the dark)
- cobra – what love is
- dio – rainbow in the dark
- grim reaper – the show must go on
- motorhead – i got mind
