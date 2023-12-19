Proud To Be Loud: 2023-12-19

Written by on December 19, 2023

  1. thin lizzy – the sun goes down
  2. anthrax – jailbreak
  3. megadeth – cold sweat
  4. black star riders – wrong side of paradise
  5. casanovas – city streets
  6. cobra – blood on your money
  7. cirith ungol – dark parade
  8. triumph – too much thinking
  9. high spirits – ond day closer
  10. molly hatchet – fall of the peacemakers
  11. VOIVOD – rebel robot
  12. VOIVOD – empathy for the enemy
  13. sledgehammer – 1984
  14. iron maiden – still life
  15. nothing sacred – leviathan
  16. almost human – the cry
  17. aardvark – don’t call me a liar
  18. kaiser abd the machines o f creation – lucifer’s light
  19. gotham city – monsters of rock
  20. alcatrazz – big foot
  21. rainbow – snowman
  22. demon – nowhere to run
  23. quartz – the wake/buried alive
  24. legend – the dark place
  25. motorhead – lost woman blues
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-12-19

Current track

Title

Artist