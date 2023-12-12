Proud To Be Loud: 2023-12-12

Written by on December 12, 2023

  1. killer – walls of hell
  2. motorhead – one track mind
  3. medieval – life after dead
  4. axewitch – axevictim
  5. picture – eternal dark
  6. obsession – only the strong will survive
  7. metal church – pick a god and prey
  8. cirith ungol – down below
  9. paradise lost – dying freedom
  10. robespierre – robespierre
  11. marquis de sade – border wall
  12. mercyful fate – the bellwitch
  13. legend – halls of the dead
  14. bruce dickinson with godspeed – sabbath bloody sabbath
  15. raven black night – changes
  16. sapattivuosi – parantaja (the wizard)
  17. black sabbath – spiral architect
  18. aardvark – too old to cry
  19. nothing sacred – sirMegma
  20. kaiser & the machines of creation – another sensation
  21. spectre – turn the wheel
  22. korgull the exterminator – existential risk
  23. VOIVOD – thrashing rage
  24. sodom – victims of death
  25. VOIVOD – home (P.I.L)
  26. death – destiny
