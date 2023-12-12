Proud To Be Loud: 2023-12-12

- killer – walls of hell
- motorhead – one track mind
- medieval – life after dead
- axewitch – axevictim
- picture – eternal dark
- obsession – only the strong will survive
- metal church – pick a god and prey
- cirith ungol – down below
- paradise lost – dying freedom
- robespierre – robespierre
- marquis de sade – border wall
- mercyful fate – the bellwitch
- legend – halls of the dead
- bruce dickinson with godspeed – sabbath bloody sabbath
- raven black night – changes
- sapattivuosi – parantaja (the wizard)
- black sabbath – spiral architect
- aardvark – too old to cry
- nothing sacred – sirMegma
- kaiser & the machines of creation – another sensation
- spectre – turn the wheel
- korgull the exterminator – existential risk
- VOIVOD – thrashing rage
- sodom – victims of death
- VOIVOD – home (P.I.L)
- death – destiny
