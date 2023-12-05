Proud To Be Loud: 2023-12-05

- death – the philospher
- autopsy – rabid funeral
- sadus – anarchy
- korgull the exterminator – in the darkest of times
- metal church – another judgement day
- overkill – won’t be comin’ back
- metalucifer – heavy metal bang your heads (Japanese version)
- aardvark – too old to cry
- nothing sacred – sudden death
- mages terror – vulgar overlord
- wurm – heaviness is my core
- the black – mater mortalis
- paul chain – red light
- death ss – black & violet
- strana officina – non sei normale
- mercyful fate – satan’s fall
- oz – black candles
- hellhammer – crucifixion
- gutwrench – meat locker
- dawn – morbid downfall
- sarcophagus – morbid dreams
- excrement – dead meat
- bruce dickinson – after glow of ragnarok
- judas priest – trial by fire
- high spirits – til the end of time
- motorhead – .crying shame
Reader's opinions