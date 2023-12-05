Proud To Be Loud: 2023-12-05

Written by on December 5, 2023

  1. death – the philospher
  2. autopsy – rabid funeral
  3. sadus – anarchy
  4. korgull the exterminator – in the darkest of times
  5. metal church – another judgement day
  6. overkill – won’t be comin’ back
  7. metalucifer – heavy metal bang your heads (Japanese version)
  8. aardvark – too old to cry
  9. nothing sacred – sudden death
  10. mages terror – vulgar overlord
  11. wurm – heaviness is my core
  12. the black – mater mortalis
  13. paul chain – red light
  14. death ss – black & violet
  15. strana officina – non sei normale
  16. mercyful fate – satan’s fall
  17. oz – black candles
  18. hellhammer – crucifixion
  19. gutwrench – meat locker
  20. dawn – morbid downfall
  21. sarcophagus – morbid dreams
  22. excrement – dead meat
  23. bruce dickinson – after glow of ragnarok
  24. judas priest – trial by fire
  25. high spirits – til the end of time
  26. motorhead – .crying shame
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-12-05

Current track

Title

Artist