Proud To Be Loud: 2023-11-28

  1. twisted sister – you can’t stop rock n roll
  2. highway chile – highway chile
  3. cobra – only you can rock me
  4. vandenberg – rock on
  5. high spirits – in the moonlight
  6. the casanovas – the lover
  7. krokus – screaming in the night
  8. helix – aint no high like rock n roll
  9. quiet riot – cum on feel the noize
  10. iron maiden – i’ve got the fire
  11. anthrax – anthem
  12. stallion – heavy metal rock n roll
  13. sattivuosi – killing yourself to live
  14. pentagram – hurricane
  15. budgie – you’re the best thing since powdered milk
  16. judas priest – whiskey woman
  17. nazareth – too bad, too sad
  18. the loving tongue – Indian chief
  19. raven black night – fallen angel
  20. almost human – no sound
  21. nothing sacred – guardian
  22. cirith ungol – sacrifice
  23. gilgamesj – tales of no tomorrow
  24. U.D.O – heavy rain
  25. marquis de sade – now lay me down
  26. killing joke – the wait
  27. motorhead – going to Mexico
