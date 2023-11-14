Proud To Be Loud: 2023-11-14

Written by on November 14, 2023

  1. mercyful fate – Egypt
  2. mercyful fate – curse of the pharaohs
  3. attacker – trapped in black
  4. blitzkrieg – V
  5. satan – another universe
  6. sabbat – the seven crosses of damnation
  7. darkthrone – summer of the diabolical holocaust
  8. mayhem – pure fucking armagedon
  9. the halo effect – shadowminds
  10. the halo effect – path of fierce resistence
  11. hidden intent – forgotten fate
  12. cauldron black ram – the poisoner
  13. suicidal tendencies – suicide’s an alternative- you’ll be sorry
  14. zom – multiverse holocaust
  15. septic tank – the slaughter
  16. nekrofilth – crave the grave
  17. PND – cemetary mass
  18. soothsayer – anatomy is dead sickness
  19. sapattivuoisi – children of grave
  20. garyn moore – shape of things
  21. anthrax – big eyes
  22. VOIVOD – the Nile song
  23. the accused – devil woman
  24. the casanovas – riff raff
  25. motorhead – knife
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The After Party: 2023-11-15

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-11-14

Current track

Title

Artist