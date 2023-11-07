Proud To Be Loud: 2023-11-07

Written by on November 7, 2023

  1. raven black night – water well
  2. raven black night – lips of desire
  3. the loving tongue – evil in the sky
  4. the loving tongue – lost princess
  5. riot city – eye of the jaguar
  6. rainbow – 16th century greensleeves
  7. dio – killing the dragon
  8. black sabbath – hole in the sky
  10. jag panzer – bound as one
  11. brocas helm – cry of the banshee
  12. candlemass – solitude
  13. saxon – the crusader
  14. heavy load – the guitar is my sword
  15. thin lizzy – emerald
  16. jimi hendrix – jam 292
  17. motorhead – we are the roadcrew
