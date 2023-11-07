Proud To Be Loud: 2023-11-07

- raven black night – water well
- raven black night – lips of desire
- the loving tongue – evil in the sky
- the loving tongue – lost princess
- riot city – eye of the jaguar
- rainbow – 16th century greensleeves
- dio – killing the dragon
- black sabbath – hole in the sky
- jag panzer – bound as one
- brocas helm – cry of the banshee
- candlemass – solitude
- saxon – the crusader
- heavy load – the guitar is my sword
- thin lizzy – emerald
- jimi hendrix – jam 292
- motorhead – we are the roadcrew
