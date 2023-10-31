Proud To Be Loud: 2023-10-31

- john carpenter – Halloween theme
- king diamond – halloween
- kiss – creatures of the night
- blue oyster cult – don’t fear the reaper
- fastway – trick or treat
- 220 volt – Halloween
- WASP – the headless children
- motley crue – god bless the children of the beast
- motley crue – helter skelter
- savatage – scream murder
- the Misfits – halloween
- type o negative – black no.1
- candlemass – bewitched
- mercyful fate – a dangerous meeting
- bezerker – halloween
- virgin soldiers – hell night
- almost human – silent scream
- helloween – halloween
- iron maiden – the number of the beast
- overkill – overkill
- annihilator – Alison in hell
- wasted – halloween
- possessed – the eyes of horror
- destruction – mad butcher
- VOIVOD – too scared to scream
- acid witch – after midnight
- misfits – scream!
- motorhead – hellraiser
