Proud To Be Loud: 2023-10-31

  1. john carpenter – Halloween theme
  2. king diamond – halloween
  3. kiss – creatures of the night
  4. blue oyster cult – don’t fear the reaper
  5. fastway – trick or treat
  6. 220 volt – Halloween
  7. WASP – the headless children
  8. motley crue – god bless the children of the beast
  9. motley crue – helter skelter
  10. savatage – scream murder
  11. the Misfits – halloween
  12. type o negative – black no.1
  13. candlemass – bewitched
  14. mercyful fate – a dangerous meeting
  15. bezerker – halloween
  16. virgin soldiers – hell night
  17. almost human – silent scream
  18. helloween – halloween
  19. iron maiden – the number of the beast
  20. overkill – overkill
  21. annihilator – Alison in hell
  22. wasted – halloween
  23. possessed – the eyes of horror
  24. destruction – mad butcher
  25. VOIVOD – too scared to scream
  26. acid witch – after midnight
  27. misfits – scream!
  28. motorhead – hellraiser
