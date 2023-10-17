Proud To Be Loud: 2023-10-17

- riot – born in america
- manowar – gloves of metal
- twisted sister – ride to live, live to ride
- metallica – metal militia
- judas priest – panic attack
- kk’s priest – sons of the sentinel
- blitzkrieg – call for the priest
- cirith ungol – looking glass
- heavy load – angel dark
- gilgamesj – tales of no tomorrow
- satan – siege mentality
- spectre – hero of the illusion
- johnny touch – the pride and the abandon
- doomed beast – going to hell
- swiss pig – instumental track
- bastardizer – bathory and lust
- funeral moon – suffocated by fog
- benediction – violation domain
- sepultura – territory
- entombed – hollowman
- VOIVOD – rebel robot
- VOIVOD – megasolutions to mega problems
- godflesh – f.o.d.
- guantanomo bay city rollers – protest to survive
- entombed – black dwarf
- motorhead – do you believe
