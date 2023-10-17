Proud To Be Loud: 2023-10-17

Written by on October 17, 2023

  1. riot – born in america
  2. manowar – gloves of metal
  3. twisted sister – ride to live, live to ride
  4. metallica – metal militia
  5. judas priest – panic attack
  6. kk’s priest – sons of the sentinel
  7. blitzkrieg – call for the priest
  8. cirith ungol – looking glass
  9. heavy load – angel dark
  10. gilgamesj – tales of no tomorrow
  11. satan – siege mentality
  12. spectre – hero of the illusion
  13. johnny touch – the pride and the abandon
  14. doomed beast – going to hell
  15. swiss pig – instumental track
  16. bastardizer – bathory and lust
  17. funeral moon – suffocated by fog
  18. benediction – violation domain
  19. sepultura – territory
  20. entombed – hollowman
  21. VOIVOD – rebel robot
  22. VOIVOD – megasolutions to mega problems
  23. godflesh – f.o.d.
  24. guantanomo bay city rollers – protest to survive
  25. entombed – black dwarf
  26. motorhead – do you believe
