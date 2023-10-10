Proud To Be Loud: 2023-10-10

- black sabbath – the dark
- black sabbath – zero the hero
- mercyful fate – into the coven
- slayer – black magic
- kk’s priest – reap the whirlwind
- cirith ungol – velocity (s.e.p.)
- heavy load – ride the night
- VOIVOD – morgoth tales
- xysma – midnight call
- aktor – I am the psychic wars
- sahg – ether
- spiritual beggars – sweet magic pain
- robert pehrrson’s humbucker – falling into darkness
- imperial state electric – emptiness into the void
- maniaxe – termination
- rubbish mob – same shit, different asshole
- kromosom – radiation
- zodiac – brother death
- abysmal grief – sinster gleams
- il segno del commando – l’evocazione di Eva
- new goblin – suspiria
- sign of the beast – night of the undead
- candlemass – to ride shoot straight and speak the truth
- ghost – ghuleah / zombie queen
- beastmilk – the wind blows through their skulls
- motorhead – death machine
Reader's opinions