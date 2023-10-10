Proud To Be Loud: 2023-10-10

October 10, 2023

  1. black sabbath – the dark
  2. black sabbath – zero the hero
  3. mercyful fate – into the coven
  4. slayer – black magic
  5. kk’s priest – reap the whirlwind
  6. cirith ungol – velocity (s.e.p.)
  7. heavy load – ride the night
  8. VOIVOD – morgoth tales
  9. xysma – midnight call
  10. aktor – I am the psychic wars
  11. sahg – ether
  12. spiritual beggars – sweet magic pain
  13. robert pehrrson’s humbucker – falling into darkness
  14. imperial state electric – emptiness into the void
  15. maniaxe – termination
  16. rubbish mob – same shit, different asshole
  17. kromosom – radiation
  18. zodiac – brother death
  19. abysmal grief – sinster gleams
  20. il segno del commando – l’evocazione di Eva
  21. new goblin – suspiria
  22. sign of the beast – night of the undead
  23. candlemass – to ride shoot straight and speak the truth
  24. ghost – ghuleah / zombie queen
  25. beastmilk – the wind blows through their skulls
  26. motorhead – death machine
