Proud To Be Loud: 2023-10-03

  1. black sabbath – dear father
  2. uncle acid – mind crawler
  3. u.d.o – steelhammer
  4. anvil – pay the toll
  5. manilla road – stand your ground
  6. queensryche – redemption
  7. magister templi – logos
  8. legend – paragon
  9. metal church – dead city
  10. artillery – wardrum heartbeat
  11. newsted – soldierhead
  12. sodom – stigmatized
  13. alatrs – terse
  14. portal – orbmosphia
  15. sacriphyx – damn Passchendale ridge
  16. the wizar’d – long ride home
  17. master – the witchhunt
  18. pentagram chile – horror vacui
  19. verminous – hordes of vermin
  20. immolation – god complex
  21. PND – 1000 beers with satan
  22. nekrofilth – death rush
  23. lobotomized – bingo in hell
  24. grave upheaval – untitled
  25. shitfucker – go to hell
  26. doom – better off dead
  27. dream death – feast
  28. avatarium – bone flower
  29. satyricon – nekrohaven
  30. kings of the sun – fire on the mountain
  31. smoke – gary’s graveyard
  32. tracer – el pistolero
  33. volbeat – room 24
