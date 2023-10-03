Proud To Be Loud: 2023-10-03

- black sabbath – dear father
- uncle acid – mind crawler
- u.d.o – steelhammer
- anvil – pay the toll
- manilla road – stand your ground
- queensryche – redemption
- magister templi – logos
- legend – paragon
- metal church – dead city
- artillery – wardrum heartbeat
- newsted – soldierhead
- sodom – stigmatized
- alatrs – terse
- portal – orbmosphia
- sacriphyx – damn Passchendale ridge
- the wizar’d – long ride home
- master – the witchhunt
- pentagram chile – horror vacui
- verminous – hordes of vermin
- immolation – god complex
- PND – 1000 beers with satan
- nekrofilth – death rush
- lobotomized – bingo in hell
- grave upheaval – untitled
- shitfucker – go to hell
- doom – better off dead
- dream death – feast
- avatarium – bone flower
- satyricon – nekrohaven
- kings of the sun – fire on the mountain
- smoke – gary’s graveyard
- tracer – el pistolero
- volbeat – room 24
Reader's opinions