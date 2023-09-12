Proud To Be Loud: 2023-09-12

- VOIVOD – gasmask revivial
- fireball ministry – flatline
- iron maiden – rainmaker
- high spirits – when the lights go down
- black trip – putting out the fire
- the dagger – dark cloud
- blood star – no one wins
- girlschool – cold dark heart
- temtris – revenge
- spectre – wolfbane
- raven black night – black queen
- taipan – war and disaster
- destroya – destroya
- omega – the child
- sanctus – running chief
- shiva – burning bridges
- U.D.O – isolation man
- vandenberg – burning skies
- air raid – one by one
- verminous – the curse of the antichrist
- under the church – under the church
- grave – venial sin
- cavalera – empire of the damned
- korgull the exterminator – the devil’s sea
- motorhead – end of time
