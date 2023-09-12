Proud To Be Loud: 2023-09-12

Written by on September 12, 2023

  1. VOIVOD – gasmask revivial
  2. fireball ministry – flatline
  3. iron maiden – rainmaker
  4. high spirits – when the lights go down
  5. black trip – putting out the fire
  6. the dagger – dark cloud
  7. blood star – no one wins
  8. girlschool – cold dark heart
  9. temtris – revenge
  10. spectre – wolfbane
  11. raven black night – black queen
  12. taipan – war and disaster
  13. destroya – destroya
  14. omega – the child
  15. sanctus – running chief
  16. shiva – burning bridges
  17. U.D.O – isolation man
  18. vandenberg – burning skies
  19. air raid – one by one
  20. verminous – the curse of the antichrist
  21. under the church – under the church
  22. grave – venial sin
  23. cavalera – empire of the damned
  24. korgull the exterminator – the devil’s sea
  25. motorhead – end of time
