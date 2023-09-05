Proud To Be Loud: 2023-09-05

Written by on September 5, 2023

  1. VOIVOD – condemned to the gallows
  2. raven – turn of the screw
  3. U.D.O. – fight for the right
  4. gift of the gods – looking for an answer
  5. darkthrone – lesser men
  6. stone dagger – black clad rider
  7. the oath – night child
  8. stallion – Canadian steel
  9. asomvel – knuckle duster
  10. high spirits – full power
  11. kreator – extreme aggression
  12. kreator – terrible certainty
  13. anthrax – taking the music back
  14. casanovas – shake it
  15. the loving tongue – lost princess
  16. cauldron black ram – devil bellied
  17. grenade – carnivorous lunar activities
  18. whitesnake – walking in the shadow of the blues
  19. whitesnake – come on
  20. whitesnake – young blood
  21. napalm death – silence is deafening
  22. napalm death – contagion
  23. napalm death – intsinct of survival
  24. napalm death – siege of power
  25. korgull the exterminator – the nine circles of hell
  26. GISM – death agonies & screams
  27. GISM – ab c weapons
  28. GISM – nih nightmare
  29. GISM – nigh night mare
  30. girlschool – born to raise hell
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Steppin’ Out: 2023-09-05

Current track

Title

Artist