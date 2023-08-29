Proud To Be Loud: 2023-08-29

- king diamond – midnight
- king diamond – the puppet master
- twisted tower dire – at night
- impaled nazarene – armageddon death squad
- darkthrone – in honor of thy name
- sabbat – possession of the reaper
- overkill – devil by the tail
- destruction – fear of the moment
- VOIVOD – the multiverse
- fireball ministry – the sinner
- iron maiden – Paschendale
- anthrax – safe home
- the loving tongue – lady in black
- destroyer 666 – trialled by fire
- abominator – flames of expulsion
- razor of occam – mandate of enslaved
- bathory – the land
- grand magus – food of the gods
- morbid angel – stricken arise
- entombed – public burning
- scepter – fucking metal motherfuckers
- apokalyptic raids – apokalyptic raids
- sinister – savage or grace
- metallica – frantic
- type o negative – the dream is dead
