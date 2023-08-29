Proud To Be Loud: 2023-08-29

Written by on August 29, 2023

  1. king diamond – midnight
  2. king diamond – the puppet master
  3. twisted tower dire – at night
  4. impaled nazarene – armageddon death squad
  5. darkthrone – in honor of thy name
  6. sabbat – possession of the reaper
  7. overkill – devil by the tail
  8. destruction – fear of the moment
  9. VOIVOD – the multiverse
  10. fireball ministry – the sinner
  11. iron maiden – Paschendale
  12. anthrax – safe home
  13. the loving tongue – lady in black
  14. destroyer 666 – trialled by fire
  15. abominator – flames of expulsion
  16. razor of occam – mandate of enslaved
  17. bathory – the land
  18. grand magus – food of the gods
  19. morbid angel – stricken arise
  20. entombed – public burning
  21. scepter – fucking metal motherfuckers
  22. apokalyptic raids – apokalyptic raids
  23. sinister – savage or grace
  24. metallica – frantic
  25. type o negative – the dream is dead
Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-08-29

