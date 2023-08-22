Proud To Be Loud: 2023-08-22

Written by on August 22, 2023

  1. motorhead – another perfect day
  2. tank – echoes of a distant battle
  3. savage – the china run
  4. krokus – eat the rich
  5. iron maiden – wildest dreams
  6. anthrax – strap it on
  7. king diamond – blood to walk
