Proud To Be Loud: 2023-08-08

  1. insanity – attack of archangels
  2. hellwitch – terraasymmetery
  3. morbid angel – pain divine
  4. hellhammer – the third of the storms
  5. sodom – life from hell
  6. atomkraft – total metal
  7. darkstyle – return to the shadow
  8. charon – psyche sunset (access to necropolis)
  9. mystification – the choir of death
  10. darkthrone – to walk the infernal fields
  11. beherit – the gate of Nana
  12. blasphemy – emperor of the black abyss
  13. excruciate – passage of life
  14. edge of sanity – livin’ hell
  15. necrony – accumulation of exudate
  16. misery – I endure
  17. disembowelment – your prophetic throne of ivory
  18. cruciform – I, to the heavens shall lift my eyes
  19. yog sothoth – a probe
  20. perdition – mass destruction
  21. crumbsuckers – just sit there
  22. the accused – undesirables
  23. raw power – raw power + fuck authority
  24. ratos de porao – parasita
  25. crude ass – what you say, what you do
  26. missbrukarna – brinnande kors
  27. anti cimex – war machine
  28. GBH – valley of death
  29. discharge – the price of silence
  30. VOIVOD – ace of spades
