Proud To Be Loud: 2023-08-01

August 1, 2023

  1. gary moore – victims of the future
  2. warlord – winter tears
  3. queensryche – the lady wore black
  4. europe – boyazont
  5. mindless sinner – key of fortune
  6. slayer – metal storm – face the slayer
  7. rat attack – holocaust
  8. metallica – phantom of lord
  9. cavalera – troops of doom
  10. cavalera – warriors of death
  11. godflesh – mythology of self
  12. VOIVOD – rise
  13. death – individual thought patterns
  14. sacrifice – salvation
  15. pestilence – mind reflections
  16. addictive – kick em hard
  17. betrayer – older than god
  18. yog sothoth – desert mouth
  19. dawn – endtime
  20. blood – lamentation
  21. sinister – sadistic intent
  22. eucharist – passainto the cosmic sphere
  23. decomposed – at rest
  24. crypt of kerberos – sleeping god
  25. motorhead – lost in the ozone
