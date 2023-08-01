Proud To Be Loud: 2023-08-01

- gary moore – victims of the future
- warlord – winter tears
- queensryche – the lady wore black
- europe – boyazont
- mindless sinner – key of fortune
- slayer – metal storm – face the slayer
- rat attack – holocaust
- metallica – phantom of lord
- cavalera – troops of doom
- cavalera – warriors of death
- godflesh – mythology of self
- VOIVOD – rise
- death – individual thought patterns
- sacrifice – salvation
- pestilence – mind reflections
- addictive – kick em hard
- betrayer – older than god
- yog sothoth – desert mouth
- dawn – endtime
- blood – lamentation
- sinister – sadistic intent
- eucharist – passainto the cosmic sphere
- decomposed – at rest
- crypt of kerberos – sleeping god
- motorhead – lost in the ozone
