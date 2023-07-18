Proud To Be Loud: 2023-07-18

Written by on July 18, 2023

  1. crypt of kerberos – the canticle
  2. eucharist – floating
  3. at the gates – the break of Autumn
  4. paradise lost – embers fire
  5. cathedral – grim luxuria
  6. carcass – carnal forge
  7. death – trapped in a corner
  8. morbid angel – blood on my hand
  9. suffocation – breeding of the spawn
  10. cavalera – mayhem
  11. cavalera – necromancer
  12. hellwitch – hellwitch
  13. cadaver – scum of the earth
  14. cadaver – the age of the offended
  15. misery – lifeless
  16. cruciform – necropolis
  17. dISEMBOWELMENT – the tree of life and death
  18. perdition – right fight to die
  19. bad brains – riot squad
  20. circle jerks – when the shit hits the fan
  21. terveet kadet – A.l.i.e.n
  22. misfits – death comes ripping
  23. VOIVOD – heart of stone
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-07-18

Current track

Title

Artist