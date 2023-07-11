Proud To Be Loud: 2023-07-11

July 11, 2023

  1. sortilege – Amazone
  2. satan jokers – samourai
  3. h-bomb – dans le griffe d’attila
  4. high power – N’oublie pas
  5. witch cross – no angel
  6. proud existence – right time to die (bonus)
  7. mercy – ruler of evil
  8. sledgehammer – over the top 1914
  9. omega – blood sacrifice
  10. bashful alley – why can’t you see
  11. post toastee – little too late
  12. gilgamesj – another daybreak
  13. fifth angel – on wings of steel
  14. jag panzer – dark descent
  15. raven – desperate measures
  16. VOIVOD – chaotic harmony
  17. VOIVOD – wrong way street
  18. coroner – caveat (to the coming)
  19. anthrax – room for one more
  20. destroyer 666 – I speed at night
  21. spectre – lonesome gambler
  22. angus mcDeth – fresh corpse for the reaper
  23. vulgar – hellburst to fight
  24. sickness – rotting remains
  25. yog sothoth – in the can
  26. dissect – swallow swouming mass
  27. gutwrench – crawl
  28. pathology – pathology
  29. mangled – perished innocence
  30. VOIVOD – no class
  31. nihilatanic – you will all fucking die
