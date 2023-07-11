Proud To Be Loud: 2023-07-11

- sortilege – Amazone
- satan jokers – samourai
- h-bomb – dans le griffe d’attila
- high power – N’oublie pas
- witch cross – no angel
- proud existence – right time to die (bonus)
- mercy – ruler of evil
- sledgehammer – over the top 1914
- omega – blood sacrifice
- bashful alley – why can’t you see
- post toastee – little too late
- gilgamesj – another daybreak
- fifth angel – on wings of steel
- jag panzer – dark descent
- raven – desperate measures
- VOIVOD – chaotic harmony
- VOIVOD – wrong way street
- coroner – caveat (to the coming)
- anthrax – room for one more
- destroyer 666 – I speed at night
- spectre – lonesome gambler
- angus mcDeth – fresh corpse for the reaper
- vulgar – hellburst to fight
- sickness – rotting remains
- yog sothoth – in the can
- dissect – swallow swouming mass
- gutwrench – crawl
- pathology – pathology
- mangled – perished innocence
- VOIVOD – no class
- nihilatanic – you will all fucking die
