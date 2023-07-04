Proud To Be Loud: 2023-07-04

- utumno – the light of day
- desultory – twisted emotions
- edge of sanity – dark day
- unleashed – orever goodbye (2045)
- mayhem – Natassja in eternal sleep
- satyricon – dark medieval times
- disssection – the somberlain
- mayhem – funeral fog
- jag panzer – bound as one
- overkill – won’t be comin’ back
- fifth angel – when angels kill
- fifth angel – resist the tyrant
- gilgamesj – lost horizon
- elegant weapons – blind leading the blind
- tanith – mother of exile
- hellwitch – delegated disruption
- immortal – wargod
- destroyer 666 – bitter scorn
- corpse molestation – holocaust wolves of the apocalypse
- entasis – darkness hath fallen
- necrotomy – past illusions
- VOIVOD – stone dead forever
Reader's opinions