Proud To Be Loud: 2023-07-04

Written by on July 4, 2023

  1. utumno – the light of day
  2. desultory – twisted emotions
  3. edge of sanity – dark day
  4. unleashed – orever goodbye (2045)
  5. mayhem – Natassja in eternal sleep
  6. satyricon – dark medieval times
  7. disssection – the somberlain
  8. mayhem – funeral fog
  9. jag panzer – bound as one
  10. overkill – won’t be comin’ back
  11. fifth angel – when angels kill
  12. fifth angel – resist the tyrant
  13. gilgamesj – lost horizon
  14. elegant weapons – blind leading the blind
  15. tanith – mother of exile
  16. hellwitch – delegated disruption
  17. immortal – wargod
  18. destroyer 666 – bitter scorn
  19. corpse molestation – holocaust wolves of the apocalypse
  20. entasis – darkness hath fallen
  21. necrotomy – past illusions
  22. VOIVOD – stone dead forever
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-07-04

Current track

Title

Artist