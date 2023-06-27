Proud To Be Loud: 2023-06-27

  1. xysma – one more time
  2. disgrace – one spiral
  3. lubricant – expulsive gastroscopie
  4. demilich – and you’ll remain ( in pieces in nothingness)
  5. cathedral – violet vortex
  6. cathedral – ride
  7. pungent stench – why can the bodies fly
  8. entombed – rotten soil
  9. metal church – another judgement day
  10. jag panzer – stronger than you
  11. elegant weapons – do or die
  12. elegant weapons – dead man walking
  13. dio – strange highways
  14. steve sylvester – agreement with the devil
  15. mercyful fate – is that you, Melissa?
  16. saint vitus – saint vitus
  17. medieval – lord of darkness
  18. shellshock – metal head
  19. megadeth – mechanix
  20. apostasy – the blurring
  21. destrier – shadowlands
  22. inextremis – reality inversion
  23. deteriorate – the sufferance
  24. grave – tremendous pain
  25. hellwitch – dawn of apostasy
  26. macabre – vampire of Dusseldorf
  27. entombed – one track mind
