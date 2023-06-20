Proud To Be Loud: 2023-06-20

June 20, 2023

  1. VOIVOD – fix my heart
  2. diamond head – truckin
  3. anthrax – only
  4. sepultura – refuse resist
  5. coroner – status still thinking
  6. sacrifice – freedom slave
  7. death – overactive imagination
  8. cynic – the eagle nature
  9. pestilence – the level of perception
  10. atheist – fire
  11. carcass – heartwork
  12. necrony – excavated eviscerated & emaciated
  13. demilich – inherited bowel levitation – reduced without effort
  14. impaled nazarene – the crucified
  15. impaled nazarene – chaosgoat law
  16. sigh – the knell
  17. immortal – unsilent storms in the north
  18. morbid angel – vengeance is mine
  19. brutality – septicemic plague
  20. disincarnate – soul erosion
  21. benediction – night fear
  22. mystifier – beelzeebuth
  23. impurity – darkness path
  24. chakal – fear of death
  25. scorpions – alien nation
  26. metal church – down to the river
  27. fight – into the pit
  28. kings of the sun – gates of mercy
  29. judge mercy – mr.Attitude
  30. kickstart – thirty bucks down
  31. addictive – whacked
  32. fatal array – rampage
  33. angus mcdeth – fresh corpse for the reaper
  34. alchemist – abstraction
  35. betrayer – fuck off
  36. dissection – heaven’s damnation
