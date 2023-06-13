Proud To Be Loud: 2023-06-13

Written by on June 13, 2023

  1. dismember – dreaming of red
  2. god macabre – lost
  3. necrophobic – unholy prophecies
  4. entombed – out of hand
  5. darkthrone – under a funeral moon
  6. blasphemy – nocturnal slayer
  7. beherit – nocturnal evil
  8. ungod – dark winds around the throne of blood
  9. accept – objection overruled
  10. dio – strange highways
  11. steve sylvester – deadly sin
  12. mercyful fate – shadows
  13. paradise lost – dying freedom
  14. satyricon – into the might forest
  15. at the gates – the burning darkness
  16. sabbat – bird of ill omen
  17. insanity – fire death fate
  18. blood – punishment
  19. wombbath – beyond the gloom
  20. sinister – diabolical summoning
  21. xysma – it’s my sound
  22. cathedral – midnight mountain
  23. hard ons – crazy crazy eyes
  24. orgy of pigs – stink
  25. cruciform – reduced to dust
  26. dISEMBOWELMENT – excoriate
  27. rotting christ – exiled angels
  28. varathron – unholy funeral
  29. necromantia – unchaining the wold (at war)
  30. neurosis – lost
  31. motorhead – burner
