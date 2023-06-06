Proud To Be Loud: 2023-06-06

Written by on June 6, 2023

  1. halloween – vikings
  2. dark lord – in the middle of the night
  3. crying steel – thundergods
  4. oro – metal
  5. zeus – dama de heiro
  6. baron rojo – el malo
  7. sortilege – sortielge
  8. satan joker – en partance pour l’enfer
  9. h-bomb – chasseur de frime
  10. tyrann – knytnave fran underjorden
  11. century – black revenant
  12. wizdoom – engrave
  13. bathory – flash of the silver hammer
  14. warlord – black mass
  15. mercyful fate – curse of the pharaohs
  16. iron maiden – flight of icarus
  17. taipan – cosmic age
  18. trilogy – pariah
  19. boss – fat city
  20. almost human – silent scream
  21. blue oyster cult – shadow of California
  22. Europe – farewell
  23. the saints – river deep mountain high
  24. nashville pussy – Nutbush city limits
  25. ghost – we don’t need another hero
  26. motorhead – born to raise hell
