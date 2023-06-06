Proud To Be Loud: 2023-06-06

- halloween – vikings
- dark lord – in the middle of the night
- crying steel – thundergods
- oro – metal
- zeus – dama de heiro
- baron rojo – el malo
- sortilege – sortielge
- satan joker – en partance pour l’enfer
- h-bomb – chasseur de frime
- tyrann – knytnave fran underjorden
- century – black revenant
- wizdoom – engrave
- bathory – flash of the silver hammer
- warlord – black mass
- mercyful fate – curse of the pharaohs
- iron maiden – flight of icarus
- taipan – cosmic age
- trilogy – pariah
- boss – fat city
- almost human – silent scream
- blue oyster cult – shadow of California
- Europe – farewell
- the saints – river deep mountain high
- nashville pussy – Nutbush city limits
- ghost – we don’t need another hero
- motorhead – born to raise hell
