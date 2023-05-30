Proud To Be Loud: 2023-05-30

May 30, 2023

  1. quiet riot – danger zone
  2. quiet riot – run for cover
  3. ozzy osbourne – intro + over the mountain
  4. ozzy osbourne – Mr. Crowley
  5. ozzy osbourne – crazy train
  6. motley crue – shout at the devil
  7. motley crue – knock em dead kid
  8. motley crue – live wire
  9. judas priest – riding the wind
  10. judas priest – breaking the law
  11. judas priest – living after midnight
  12. judas priest – green manalishi
  13. judas priest – you’ve got another thing coming
  14. scorpions – the zoo
  15. scorpions – can’t get enough
  16. van halen – runnin’ with the devil
  17. van halen – guitar solo + ain’t talkin bout love
  18. triumph – allied forces
  19. triumph – rock n roll machine
  20. triumph – fight the good fight
  21. quiet riot – let’s get crazy
  22. quiet riot – battle axe + let’s get crazy reprise
  23. quiet riot – metal health
