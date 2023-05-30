Proud To Be Loud: 2023-05-30

- quiet riot – danger zone
- quiet riot – run for cover
- ozzy osbourne – intro + over the mountain
- ozzy osbourne – Mr. Crowley
- ozzy osbourne – crazy train
- motley crue – shout at the devil
- motley crue – knock em dead kid
- motley crue – live wire
- judas priest – riding the wind
- judas priest – breaking the law
- judas priest – living after midnight
- judas priest – green manalishi
- judas priest – you’ve got another thing coming
- scorpions – the zoo
- scorpions – can’t get enough
- van halen – runnin’ with the devil
- van halen – guitar solo + ain’t talkin bout love
- triumph – allied forces
- triumph – rock n roll machine
- triumph – fight the good fight
- quiet riot – let’s get crazy
- quiet riot – battle axe + let’s get crazy reprise
- quiet riot – metal health
