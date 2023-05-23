Proud To Be Loud: 2023-05-23

  1. hellhammer – intro
  2. hellhammer – maniac
  3. VOIVOD – voivod
  4. anthrax – soldiers of metal
  5. living death – my victim
  6. zoetrope – speed zone
  7. slayer – show no mercy
  8. metallica – the four horsemen
  9. rat attack – reaper’s prey
  10. exciter – under attack
  11. tank – just like something from hell
  12. tank – heavy artillery
  13. metal church – watch the children pray
  14. metal church – merciless onslaught
  15. hiroshima – soldier of the world
  16. gary moore – nuclear attack
  17. axewitch – the arrival of the flies
  18. axewitch – the lord of the flies
  19. treason – way of the world
  20. blackjack – last warrior
  21. almost human – do or die
  22. almost human – cold sweat
  23. wizdoom – the half living realm
  24. dio – straight through the heart
  25. metallica – too far gone
  26. raven – surf the Tsunami
  27. VOIVOD – nuage fratal
  28. xysma – earthrise
  29. motorhead – I am the sword
