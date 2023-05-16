Proud To Be Loud: 2023-05-16

- witch cross – are you there
- trance – SLD
- MSG – red sky
- heavy load – i am me (bonus track)
- xandril – lost in paradise
- hellhammer – revelations of doom
- death ss – the night of the witch
- black sabbath – digital bitch
- dio – holy diver
- kiss – exciter
- cavalera conspiracy – morbid visions
- the troops of doom – god’s orphange
- obituary – torn apart
- insanity – blood for blood
- blood – divine seed
- benediction – paradox alley
- mass confusion – intro
- mass confusion – webs we weave
- frozen dobermen – dying phase
- SFD – signs of despair
- chateaux – chained and desperate
- mercyful fate – black funeral
- manilla road – the ram
- witchfinder general – friends of hell
- motorhead – burner
- almost human – dreamin’
