Proud To Be Loud: 2023-05-16

Written by on May 16, 2023

  1. witch cross – are you there
  2. trance – SLD
  3. MSG – red sky
  4. heavy load – i am me (bonus track)
  5. xandril – lost in paradise
  6. hellhammer – revelations of doom
  7. death ss – the night of the witch
  8. black sabbath – digital bitch
  9. dio – holy diver
  10. kiss – exciter
  11. cavalera conspiracy – morbid visions
  12. the troops of doom – god’s orphange
  13. obituary – torn apart
  14. insanity – blood for blood
  15. blood – divine seed
  16. benediction – paradox alley
  17. mass confusion – intro
  18. mass confusion – webs we weave
  19. frozen dobermen – dying phase
  20. SFD – signs of despair
  21. chateaux – chained and desperate
  22. mercyful fate – black funeral
  23. manilla road – the ram
  24. witchfinder general – friends of hell
  25. motorhead – burner
  26. almost human – dreamin’
