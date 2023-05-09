Proud To Be Loud: 2023-05-09

- oz – search lights
- slayer – antichrist
- metallica – jump in the fire
- exciter – rising of the dead
- jaguar – Dutch connection
- arargorn – hellriser
- savage – the China run
- overkill – twist of the wick
- wizdoom – trolldoom
- air raid – in solitude
- century – victims in chains
- dismember – reborn in blasphemy
- entombed – demon
- carcass – this mortal coil
- boss – free wheelin’
- bengal tigers – break and bend
- volt edge – I’m burning
- stingray – running free
- blood star – no one wins
- tanith – snow tiger
- temtris – eternal death machine
- tygers of pan tang – edge of the world
- hellhammer – eurynomos
- VOIVOD – blower
- living death – living death
- motorhead – on your feet or on your kness
