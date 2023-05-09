Proud To Be Loud: 2023-05-09

Written by on May 9, 2023

  1. oz – search lights
  2. slayer – antichrist
  3. metallica – jump in the fire
  4. exciter – rising of the dead
  5. jaguar – Dutch connection
  6. arargorn – hellriser
  7. savage – the China run
  8. overkill – twist of the wick
  9. wizdoom – trolldoom
  10. air raid – in solitude
  11. century – victims in chains
  12. dismember – reborn in blasphemy
  13. entombed – demon
  14. carcass – this mortal coil
  15. boss – free wheelin’
  16. bengal tigers – break and bend
  17. volt edge – I’m burning
  18. stingray – running free
  19. blood star – no one wins
  20. tanith – snow tiger
  21. temtris – eternal death machine
  22. tygers of pan tang – edge of the world
  23. hellhammer – eurynomos
  24. VOIVOD – blower
  25. living death – living death
  26. motorhead – on your feet or on your kness
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-05-09

Current track

Title

Artist