Proud To Be Loud: 2023-04-25

Written by on April 25, 2023

  1. virgin soldiers – virgin soldier
  2. knightshade – blood and money
  3. fair warning – all’s quiet
  4. almost human – fly by night
  5. zen venom – kiss of death
  6. stormbringer – bridgecrusher
  7. fat sally – the assassin
  8. godspeed – lest we forget
  9. confessor – desert storm
  10. s.a.s – deadly blessing
  11. nothing sacred – leviathan
  12. shadow realm – leviathan
  13. the loving tongue – going crazy
  14. temtris – khaos divine
  15. temtris – the lies become the truth
  16. talon – dealer
  17. shy thunder – running wild
  18. mantra – night street lady
  19. spectre – the black jewel
  20. paragon – illusion
  21. sudefed – race to oblivion
  22. vicious circle – price of progress
  23. permanent damage – live for life
  24. nazgul – practice what you preach
  25. s.i.c. – freedom
  26. the corps – ace of spades
The Environment Show: 2023-04-25

