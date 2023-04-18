Proud To Be Loud: 2023-04-18

Written by on April 18, 2023

  1. heavy load – stronger than evil
  2. axewitch – high power
  3. axewitch – the strings cry out
  4. 220 volt – child of the night
  5. rainbow – stranded
  6. silver mountain – aftermath
  7. trance – sensation
  8. ostrogoth – rock fever
  9. metal church – pick a god and prey
  10. jag panzer – onward we toil
  11. tanith – olympus by dawn
  12. wizdoom – way of the lost
  13. wizdoom – dommed fleet
  14. satan – alone in the dock
  15. mercyful fate – at the sound of the demon bell
  16. savatage – scream murder
  17. almost human – show me the way
  18. titan – pictures of you
  19. choir boys – never gonna die
  20. heaven – scream for me
  21. ac/dc – brain shake
  22. metallica – room full of mirrors
  23. xysma – model 670
  24. motorhead – dancing on your grave
