Proud To Be Loud: 2023-04-11

- Wendy O Williams – legends never die
- Wendy O Williams – goin’ wild
- leather – we take back control
- blood star – cold moon
- midnight dice – precious metal
- acid – max overload
- acid – five days hell
- chevalier – last one standing
- black ghost – heavy metal angel
- sign of the jackal – night of the undead
- steel inferno – merciful slayer
- redeemer – burn in hell
- wolf – flight of the condor
- sweet jayne – crushed & crazy
- intruder – on the edge
- bitch – heavy metal breakdown
- vixen – living in sin
- hellion – looking for a good time
- rock goddess – satisfied then crucified
- lucifer – crucifer (I burn for you)
- the oath – black rainbow
- nuclear death – place of skulls
- korgull the exterminator – wild forces
- rock goddes – you’ve got fire
- death rides a horse – urizen
- girlschool – bomber
Reader's opinions