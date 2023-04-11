Proud To Be Loud: 2023-04-11

Written by on April 11, 2023

  1. Wendy O Williams – legends never die
  2. Wendy O Williams – goin’ wild
  3. leather – we take back control
  4. blood star – cold moon
  5. midnight dice – precious metal
  6. acid – max overload
  7. acid – five days hell
  8. chevalier – last one standing
  9. black ghost – heavy metal angel
  10. sign of the jackal – night of the undead
  11. steel inferno – merciful slayer
  12. redeemer – burn in hell
  13. wolf – flight of the condor
  14. sweet jayne – crushed & crazy
  15. intruder – on the edge
  16. bitch – heavy metal breakdown
  17. vixen – living in sin
  18. hellion – looking for a good time
  19. rock goddess – satisfied then crucified
  20. lucifer – crucifer (I burn for you)
  21. the oath – black rainbow
  22. nuclear death – place of skulls
  23. korgull the exterminator – wild forces
  24. rock goddes – you’ve got fire
  25. death rides a horse – urizen
  26. girlschool – bomber
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

AdLib: 2023-04-12

Previous post

The Environment Show: 2023-04-11

Current track

Title

Artist