Proud To Be Loud: 2022-12-20

  1. accept – princess of the dawn
  2. heavy load – the guitar is my sword
  3. venom – teacher’s pet
  4. sodom – 1982
  5. dust – pull away/so many times
  6. highway robbery – aint gonna take no more
  7. uriah heep – poet’s justice
  8. blue oyster cult – then came the last days of May
  9. shiva – the gallery
  10. MSG – desert song
  11. messendger – strangers
  12. accept – against the world
  13. dio – before the fall
  14. valhalla – call of the wild
  15. trydan – mods a rocker
  16. destroyer 66 – never surrender
  17. the angels – stand up
  18. rose tattoo – we can’t be beaten
  19. the corps – angry young man
  20. trydan – mods a rocers
  21. vardis – where there’s mods there’s rockers
  22. heritage – Rudy and the zips
  23. samson – driving with ZZ (bonus
  24. volture – killer angels
  25. blitzkrieg – highway star
  26. saxon – you’ve got another thing comin’
  27. entombed – under the sun
  28. orange goblin – stand for something
  29. motorhead – bullet in your brain
