Prison Show: 2025-05-18

Written by on May 18, 2025

  1. Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Zephyr
  2. The Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
  3. Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
  4. Stormzy – Vossi Bop
  5. YP – Out Of Sight
  6. Ruth B – Lost Boy
  7. Ft HopOut – Cause & Effect
  8. King Von – 3AM
  9. Fabolous ft Chris Brown – Flipmode
  10. Doechii – Nissan Altima
  11. Chris Brown – Picture Me Rollin
  12. Offset – Swing My Way
  13. Leona Lewis – Footprints In The Sand
  14. The Kid Laroi – Girls
  15. Thrice – For Miles
  16. Saweetie ft Doja Cat – Best Friend
  17. Pop Smoke – Welcome To The Party
  18. Jennifer Lopez ft Fat Joe – Hold You Down
  19. SWV – Rain
  20. Klashnekoff – It’s Murda
  21. Cristale & Teezandos – Plugged In
  22. Kevin Gates – 2 Phones
  23. Pop Smoke ft 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – The Woo
  24. TrexDaMenace & Swervo – Flags Up
  25. L1 – Got None
  26. Wombat – When Words Fail, Music Speaks
  27. Eminem & Dwayne Johnson – Until I Win
