Prison Show: 2025-05-18

- Red Hot Chilli Peppers – Zephyr
- The Smashing Pumpkins – 1979
- Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
- Stormzy – Vossi Bop
- YP – Out Of Sight
- Ruth B – Lost Boy
- Ft HopOut – Cause & Effect
- King Von – 3AM
- Fabolous ft Chris Brown – Flipmode
- Doechii – Nissan Altima
- Chris Brown – Picture Me Rollin
- Offset – Swing My Way
- Leona Lewis – Footprints In The Sand
- The Kid Laroi – Girls
- Thrice – For Miles
- Saweetie ft Doja Cat – Best Friend
- Pop Smoke – Welcome To The Party
- Jennifer Lopez ft Fat Joe – Hold You Down
- SWV – Rain
- Klashnekoff – It’s Murda
- Cristale & Teezandos – Plugged In
- Kevin Gates – 2 Phones
- Pop Smoke ft 50 Cent & Roddy Ricch – The Woo
- TrexDaMenace & Swervo – Flags Up
- L1 – Got None
- Wombat – When Words Fail, Music Speaks
- Eminem & Dwayne Johnson – Until I Win
Reader's opinions