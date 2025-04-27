Prison Show: 2025-04-27

- Angie Stone – Wish I Didn’t Miss You
- Gracie Abrams – That’s So True
- Teddy Swims – Still The One
- Snoop Dogg ft Tom Petty & Jellyroll – Last Dance With Mary Jane
- Mozzy & Stupid YOung – Anybody Want Problems/Mando
- Common Kings – No Other Love
- Inner Circle – Bad Boys
- Rudimental – Feel The Love
- Luke Combs – Fast Car
- Lucky Dube – Man In The City
- Toosii – Favourite Song
- Spice 1 & Mc Eiht – That’s It
- YG – Murda
- Jedi Mind Tricks – Sacrifice
- Bone Thugs N Harmony – Ghetto Cowboy
- Jelly Roll – Save Me
- Kevin Gates – Truth Be Told
- Amarni – Pretty Little Thing
- Nardo Wick ft Lil Durk, 21 Savage & G Herbo – Who Want Smoke
- Tupac – R U Still Down
- SJ – Youngest In Charge
- Complete – Humpty Dumpty
- Arsonal – Freestyles On Flex
- tupac & Miyagi – Other Position
