Prison Show: 2025-04-27

  1. Angie Stone – Wish I Didn’t Miss You
  2. Gracie Abrams – That’s So True
  3. Teddy Swims – Still The One
  4. Snoop Dogg ft Tom Petty & Jellyroll – Last Dance With Mary Jane
  5. Mozzy & Stupid YOung – Anybody Want Problems/Mando
  6. Common Kings – No Other Love
  7. Inner Circle – Bad Boys
  8. Rudimental – Feel The Love
  9. Luke Combs – Fast Car
  10. Lucky Dube – Man In The City
  11. Toosii – Favourite Song
  12. Spice 1 & Mc Eiht – That’s It
  13. YG – Murda
  14. Jedi Mind Tricks – Sacrifice
  15. Bone Thugs N Harmony – Ghetto Cowboy
  16. Jelly Roll – Save Me
  17. Kevin Gates – Truth Be Told
  18. Amarni – Pretty Little Thing
  19. Nardo Wick ft Lil Durk, 21 Savage & G Herbo – Who Want Smoke
  20. Tupac – R U Still Down
  21. SJ – Youngest In Charge
  22. Complete – Humpty Dumpty
  23. Arsonal – Freestyles On Flex
  24. tupac & Miyagi – Other Position
